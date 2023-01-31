Higit 400 estudyante tigok sa suicide

Nakapagtala ang Deparment of Education (DepEd) ng 404 kaso ng suicide o pagtitiwakal ng mga estudyante nitong nakalipas na dalawang taon.

Sa pagdinig ng Senate committee on basic education and culture sa isang panukala para sa pagpapalakas ng promosyon ng mental health services sa mga paaralan, ibinunyag ni DepEd Assistant Secretary Dexter Galban na nitong taong 2021-2022, 404 estudyante ang nag-suicide habang 2,147 naman ang nagtangkang magpakamatay.

“The total number of suicide cases recorded and again, this is something that we should look into is, 404 [suicide cases]. It is I believe that even one suicide case is too much, and that’s why we are very much in support of the bill,” sabi ni Galban sa pagdinig.

“Based on our data, we have had 2,147 learners that attempted suicide and this is an alarming rate that continues to go up,” dagdag pa niya.

Maliban diyan, inihayag din ng DepEd na nakapagtala sila 775,962 estudyante ang nagpasaklolo sa mga guidance counselor na katumbas ng 2.85 porsyento ng kabuuhang populasyon ng mga estudyante sa basic education.

“We have roughly 775,962 learners and this is based on 2021 data that is approximately two point 85% of the population again, we believe that this is potentially underreported given the lack of guidance counselors in schools,” paliwanag ng opisyal.

Samantala, sinabi rin ni Galban na isang porsyento ng kabuuang populasyon ng mga estudyante sa bansa ang nakakaranas ng pambu-bully.

“And a major concern would be for example, the total number of cases related to bullying, as mentioned by honorable Senator Raffy Tulfo, roughly 1% of total cases, again, potentially underreported, among many other considerations,” ani Galban.

Isa pa sa umanong problemang kinakaharap ang kakulangan ng guidance counselor sa mga paaralan sa bansa. Sa kasalukuyan, 2,093 guidance counselors¬ ang nakarehistro sa DepEd. (Dindo ¬Matining)