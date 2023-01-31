WebClick Tracer

Tuesday, January 31, 2023

NEWS

Fil-Am kampeon sa art poetry

Dahil sa angking husay sa pagtitipa ng mga salita sa kanyang mga tula ay na-appoint bilang City of San Diego’s ‘New Poet Laureate’ ang Fil-Am Writer na si Dr. Jason Magabo Perez sa California.

Si Perez ay isang manunulat, performer, guro, at scholar. Kasalukuyan siyang associate professor at director ng Ethnic Studies sa California State University San Marcos (CSUSM). Nakuha niya ang pagkilala na ito matapos ang masusing evaluation at ilang qualification process tulad ng artistic excellence at literary recognition.

“A champion for the art of poetry,” ang tawag at bansag kay Perez ng City of San Diego Ma¬yor Todd Gloria na siyang nagbigay sa kanya ng award.

“Jaon Magabo Perez is a champion for the art of poetry. I’m thrilled about his selection as San Diego’s Poet Laureate. His work is profound, innovative and uncompromising. As a long-time resident of San Diego, he has shown his dedication to our City through his extensive work as a poet, educator and advocate,” sabi pa nito sa kanyang speech.

Bukod dito, ni-recite rin ni Perez sa naturang city address recognition ang kanyang poem na “We Draft Work Songs for This City.”

Ilan sa mga tema na ine-explore niya sa kanyang mga obra ay patungkol sa Fil-Am history, colonialism, state violence, at migration.

Dagdag dito, si Perez ay magsisilbing ambassador for arts, advocate of poetry, spoken word, at literary arts sa loob ng dalawang term. (Moises Caleon)

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)
