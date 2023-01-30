Rita Ora kasal na kay Taika Waititi

Kinasal na ang singer na si Rita Ora sa award-winning writer-director na si Taika Waititi.

Ngayon lang inamin ng British singer ang pagpapakasal niya kay Taika kahit na noong August 2022 pa may bulung-bulungan na sikreto silang nagpakasal.

Sa naging revelation ni Rita sa isang podcast: “Yes I am married. I am officially off the market, people. I chose to keep it more private and keep it to myself. When the rumors came out ‘is she, isn’t she?’ I wanted to play on it. I wanted to do a wedding that didn’t go to plan… That’s not to say that is actually what happened. It was exactly, exactly how I wanted. It is nice to keep some things just to myself sometimes. It was nice and sweet… Sorry, it’s not that interesting. One day I will throw a big party.”

Pribadong tao rin daw kasi ang husband niyang si Taika na taga-New Zealand mas kilala sa mga pelikulang sinulat at dinirek niya na Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) at ang black comedy film na Jojo Rabbit kunsaan nanalo siya ng Oscar award.

Nagkaroon sila ng relasyon ni Rita noong 2021.

Kasalukuyang pino-promote ni Rita ang bagong single niya na “You Only Love Me,” mula sa kanyang new album na inspired ng love story nila ni Taika.

“I just thought I may as well put it in my music. So this is the first time where the music does all the talking. It explains my love story which is on the album,” sey pa ni Rita.

Kelan lang din na pinost ni Rita na suot niya ang wedding ring niya sa kanyang daliri. (Ruel Mendoza)