ICC prober arestuhin pagdating sa ‘Pinas – Enrile

Nagbabala si Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile na kung siya ang masusunod, ipaaaresto niya ang mga imbestigador ng International Cri­minal Court (ICC) na magtutungo sa Pilipinas upang siyasatin ang madugong giyera kontra droga ng administrasyon ni dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na ikinamatay ng higit 6,000 katao.

“As the lawyer of the president, I will not allow, as far as I’m concerned, I will not recognize the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court of justice. They have no sovereign power over us. If they will come here, if I were to be followed, I will cause their arrest,” diin ni Enrile sa interview ng mga reporter nitong Lunes.

“They interfere too much in our internal affairs,” dugtong pa niya.

Nang linawin kung ito rin ang posisyon ni Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr., sinabi ni Enrile na: “Hindi namin pinag-uusapan ‘yan. That is a non-issue.”

Nanawagan naman ang Philippine National Police (PNP) sa ICC na respetuhin ang soberanya ng Pilipinas at kilalanin ang umiiral na justice system sa bansa.