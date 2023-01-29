WebClick Tracer

Sunday, January 29, 2023

ENTERTAINMENT

Taylor Swift naghubo’t hubad sa video

Pinaka-daring na music video ni Taylor Swift para sa single niya na Lavender Haze dahil first time daw na maghubo’t hubad ito sa pool.

Si Taylor mismo ang direktor ng music video at ang tema ng music video ay sexy and sultry na buong tapang niyang ginawa.

“Like, if you were in the lavender haze, then that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow. And I thought that was really beautiful. I guess, theoretically, when you’re in the lavender haze, you’ll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off that cloud,” paliwanag pa ni Taylor.
May ’70s theme ang Lavender Haze at kasama niya sa music video ay ang trans model na si Laith Ashley.

Hango ang Lavender Haze sa latest album ni Taylor na Midnights na ni-launch noong October 2022 at nakatanggap na ito ng higit sa 10 million views. (Ruel Mendoza)

