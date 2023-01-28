ICC ‘wag madaliin ang PH! Digong ‘di ibibigay sa tokhang probe

Nanindigan ang Department of Justice (DOJ) na sa bansa reresolbahin at hindi sa International Criminal Court (ICC) ang mga kaso may kinalaman sa anti-illegal drugs campaign o mas kilala sa ‘tokhang’ ni dating Pangulo Rodrigo Duterte.

Sinabi ni DOJ Spokesman Mico Clavano sa News Forum sa Dapo Restaurant and Bar sa Quezon City kahapon na dapat ay irespeto ni ICC prosecutor Karim Khan ang soberanyo at judicial system ng bansa.

“We want to express to ICC and to the special prosecutor, Mr. Khan, just to give us time to conduct our own investigation,” ayon kay Clavano.

Nabatid na tinututulan ng DOJ ang desisyon ng ICC na muling simulan ang kanilang imbestigasyon sa drug war ng Duterte administration.

Ayon kay Clavano gumagana at organisado ang justice system sa bansa kumpara sa ilang African nations.

“These are countries na wala talagang justice system, wala talagang gobyerno. It’s under chao¬s. If we accept the decision of the ICC, it is as if we are admitting na we are on the same level as those countries na wala talagang gobyerno,” ayon kay Clavano.

“We are going to conduct a full-blown investigation on the past administration’s war on drugs. It’s not fast. Hindi siya mabilisan. We have to collect the right evidence. We have to obtain the witnes¬ses in these cases. And we have to properly screen all the facts of the cases. So, it takes time. Hindi naman agad-agad makukuha ang conviction but that is the goal,” dagdag ni Clavano.

Magugunita na noong Nobyembre, 2021 sinuspinde ng ICC ang imbestigasyon sa crime against humanity pero noong Huwebes ay inaprubahan ng Pre-Trial Chamber (PTC) ang kahilingan ni Khan ang imbestigasyon sa situwasyon sa Pilipinas kung saan sinabi na hindi umano nasisiyahan ang ICC sa imbestigasyong ginagawa ng gobyerno. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)