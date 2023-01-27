WebClick Tracer

Friday, January 27, 2023

NEWS

PH budget ibinida sa mga UK investor

Ibinida ng Department of Budget and Management (DBM) ang 2023 General Appropriations Act ng Pilipinas sa mga negosyante at finance community ng United Kingdom.

Sa isinagawang Philippine Economic Briefing sa London, sinabi ni DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman na ang sektor ng social sector ang makakakuha ng malaking bahagi ng national budget.

Kabilang aniya rito ang pondo para sa programa ng Universal Health Care Act at Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act. Ang sektor ng edukasyon naman ay pinaglaanan ng P896.08 bilyon.

“On top of this, we have given the Health Department one of the biggest increases in the budget, with the commitment to strengthen our healthcare system following lessons from the pandemic, as well as the mandate of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to expand access to affordable and inclusive healthcare nationwide,” saad ni Pangandaman.

Naglaaan din aniya ang Department of Health ng P314.7 bilyon para sa Philippine Health Insurance Corporation.

Samantala, P1.6 trilyon naman ang nilaan para sa public infrastructure upang magpatuloy umano ang paglago ng ekonomiya at makalikha ng maraming trabaho. (Prince Golez)

