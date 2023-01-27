WebClick Tracer

Friday, January 27, 2023

SPORTS

Nonito Donaire, Jr. sisikwatin bakanteng WBC bantam korona

ITINAKDA ng World Boxing Council (WBC) ang pagsasagupa nina four-division World champion Nonito “The Filipino Flash” Donaire, Jr. at Australian slugger Jason “Mayhem” Moloney ngayong taon para sa bakanteng bantamweight title. 

Binibigyan ang parehong kampo ng hanggang Pebrero 17 na maabot ang kasunduan matapos bakantehin ni dating unified 118-pound titlist Naoya “Monster” Inoue ang titulo upang umakyat sa super-bantamweight division.

On day one, we tried to petition for number one. It was agreed upon by Team Moloney and Team Donaire that we would fight for the vacant title when Inoue vacated,” paliwanag ni Donaire

So now, where it stands with Inoue vacating—the belt is vacant, Jason Moloney and Team Moloney, we are open. You know our numbers and Richard (Schaefer) as well, to make this happen.”

Nitong Nobyembre ay inatasan ng WBC na maglaban para sa interim bantamweight title ang dalawang boksingero, subalit dahil sa pag-alis ni Inoue (24-0, 21KOs) sa kategorya ay iniangat na ito sa 118-pound title bout. 

Napili ng sanctioning body sina Donaire at Moloney bilang top two contenders para sa titulo. 

Nasa ilalim ng kampo ni Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum na Top Rank Promotions si Moloney (25-2, 19KOs), habang pino-promote naman ni Richard Schaefer si Donaire (42-7, 28KOs) at asawa nitong si Rachel bilang manager.  (Gerard Arce)

