Righteous Ruby rumesbak kay Shastaloo sa Japan Cup

PASIKAT ang tambalang Jonathan Hernandez at Righteous Ruby nang manalo sa 2023 Philracom “Japan Cup” na nilarga sa Metro Turf sa Tanauan City sa Batangas, Linggo ng hapon.

Si Hernandez ay former Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Jockey of the Year awardee, habang si Righteous Ruby ang isa sa mga tigasing kabayo sa bansa.

Dahil sa panalo ay nasikwat ng winning horse owner na si Joseph Dyhengco ang P600,000 premyo sa event na suportado ng Philippine Racing Commission (Philracom) sa pamumuno ni chairman Reli De Leon.

“Congratulations to our winners for the day’s stakes races. The Japan Cup is part of the exchange of races between the Philippines and Japan where a Philippine Cup will also be held sometime in the middle of this year. We at the Commission would like to thank Mr. Yuichiro and Mr. Keisuke for gracing this momentuous occasion,” saad ni De Leon.

Nilista ng kabayong Righteous Ruby ang 1:51.2 minuto sa 1,800-meter race, sumegundo sa laban si Shastaloo na may second place prize na P200,000.

Tersero si Time For Glory na may premyong P100,000 habang P50,000 at P30,000 ang fourth at fifth para sa owner nina Treasure Hunting at Bombay Nights, ayon sa pagkakasunod. (Elech Dawa)