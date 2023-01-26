Reklamo ng Paradigm kontra Manny Pacquiao diringgin na

NAKATAKDANG dumaan sa paglilitis ang kasong kinasasangkutan ni Filipino boxing legend Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao na isinampa ng Paradigm Sports Management ni founder at CEO Audie Attar sa darating na Marso 3 sa California sa Amerika.

Ayon sa inilabas na statement ni Attar mula sa inilathala ng badlefthook.com ni Scott Christ, nalalapit na umano ang pagdinig sa kasong isinampa kay Pacquiao na “Breached of Contract” na nagdulot umano ng malaking pagkalugi sa kumpanya.

“Manny’s days of thumbing his nose at our contractual rights are almost at an end. We have an overwhelming case against him and look forward to justice being served. The Court has already entered an Order stating that – due to his consistent violation of court orders – Pacquiao is now deemed to have admitted that he breached his contract with Paradigm and that Paradigm has suffered more than $20 million in damages,” ayon sa statement na inilabas ni Attar.

Maaari rin umanong masangkot sa isasampang kaso ang mga promoter, manager at iba pang naka-transaksyon ng nag-iisang eight-division world champion kaantabay ang panibagong kontrata.

“If any promoters, managers, fighters or broadcasting networks are considering entering into an agreement with Manny prior to the trial, they are now on notice that Paradigm will immediately commence an action against them for tortious interference with contract and seek both an injunction and damages.”

Sakali rin umanong magtagumpay ang Paradigm sa paglilitis ay makasisigurong lahat ng opurtunidad na mayroong laban sa loob at labas ng Amerika sa 44-anyos na dating Philippinesenator ay kanila ring hahabulin at papananagutin.

“Once Paradigm wins at trial in March, we will cut off 100% of Manny’s opportunities to earn money in the United States from any source because any revenue he generates will be attached to his judgment. Additionally, Paradigm will aggressively pursue enforcement of its judgment in any foreign country where Manny seeks to fight, ” ayon pa sa statement. (Gerard Arce)