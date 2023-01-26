Paris Hilton ‘nagsilang’ ng baby boy

Nanggulat sa social media si Paris Hilton dahil sa pag-announce nito na meron na silang anak ng husband niyang si Carter Reum.

Baby boy ang sinilang ng surrogate nina Paris at Carter noong January 23.

Sa official statement ni Paris with People, sinabi niya na: “It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other. We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.”

Sa Instagram ay pinost ni Paris ang close-up photo ng baby hawak ang kanyang thumb: “You are already loved beyond words.”

Noong nakaraang December nang ihayag ni Paris ang plano nila ni Carter na magkaroon ng baby after nilang magpakasal. Nagsimula na raw sa in-vitro fertilization (IVF) process si Paris during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We started going and doing it like a few months in because the world was shut down. We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, ‘This is perfect timing. Usually, I’m on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let’s just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,’ and we have tons of them just waiting,” sey ni Paris.

Engaged sina Paris and Carter noong February 2021 at kinasal sila noong November 2022.

“I love being married. I just feel like I finally found my perfect match and I just feel so safe. I finally have my home and I just can’t wait to start a family and have kids,” sey ni Paris na ang gusto ay apat na anak. (Ruel Mendoza)