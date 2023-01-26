GCash, Grab Philippines join forces for more convenient direct cashless payment option

Grab users can use GCash to pay for the leading superapp’s services by February

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, 26 January 2023 – Paying for your ride and food orders will soon be easier and hassle-free as the country’s leading mobile wallet GCash partners with Grab Philippines, the country’s leader in transportation and deliveries.

The landmark partnership will give Grab users access to the easiest, most convenient, and secure cashless transactions when they add GCash as a direct payment method on the Grab app. GCash will be officially available as a mode of payment on the Grab platform by February.

Through this partnership, users can simply choose GCash as their payment method, and pay cashless for GrabCar, GrabFood, GrabMart, GrabExpress and other Grab services with just a few taps on their smartphones. Moreover, this partnership enables users to avoid transfer fees which go as high as Php 50.

“With this partnership, we once again realize our commitment to make the lives of Filipinos better each day by delivering a more convenient, secure, and cost-efficient way to pay for their rides and food and grocery deliveries. We look forward to this partnership and we will continuously innovate and build more partnerships that will improve the lives of the Filipinos”, said GCash president and CEO Martha Sazon.

To make their cashless transactions more convenient and rewarding, customers of Grab also get to avail of GCash exclusive deals, and get special treats when they pay for their transactions using GCash.

Country Head of Grab Philippines Grace Vera Cruz shared, “Grab Philippines is dedicated to empowering our stakeholders in a digital-first economy, and key to this is driving a deeper and wider cashless adoption in the country. With more Filipinos transacting via cashless means, we are accelerating our prospects of digital transformation. We look forward to collaborating with like-minded partners such as GCash on this agenda, and we are optimistic that through this partnership, we can improve the lives and livelihoods of many of our kababayans, while building a cashless, digital-first economy for all Filipinos.”

Grab is Southeast Asia’s leading superapp for ride hailing, food delivery, and on-demand grocery delivery. It touts strong foothold in markets like the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Prior to this development, GCash and Grab have already established a strategic collaboration. Their initial partnership has provided Filipinos safe, seamless, and secure digital experience by allowing users to transfer money from their GCash wallet to their GrabPay wallet, and vice-versa.

Building on GCash and Grab’s shared mission of addressing Filipinos’ daily needs, this partnership also helps in creating a more cash-lite and digitally driven economy.

As part of its vision of achieving “Finance for All”, GCash will continue to innovate and bestablish partnerships to offer affordable, convenient and safe services – making Filipino lives better every day and beyond, in the new normal.

About GCash

GCash (G-Xchange, Inc.) is the #1 Finance App in the Philippines. Through the GCash App, 71M registered users can easily purchase prepaid airtime; pay bills at over 1,600 partner billers nationwide; send and receive money anywhere in the Philippines, even to other bank accounts; purchase from over 5.2M partner merchants and social sellers; and get access to savings, credit, loans, insurance and invest money, and so much more, all at the convenience of their smartphones. GCash is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mynt (Globe Fintech Innovations, Inc.), the first and only duacorn in the Philippines.

GCash was recognized by The Asian Banker (TAB) and by the IDC in 2021 for its outstanding digital financial inclusion programs.

About Grab

Grab is Southeast Asia’s leading superapp based on GMV in 2021 in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services, according to Euromonitor. Grab operates across the deliveries, mobility and digital financial services sectors in 480 cities in eight countries in the Southeast Asia region – Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab enables millions of people each day to access its driver- and merchant-partners to order food or groceries, send packages, hail a ride or taxi, pay for online purchases or access services such as lending, insurance, wealth management and telemedicine, all through a single “everyday everything” app.

Grab was founded in 2012 with the mission to drive Southeast Asia forward by creating economic empowerment for everyone, and since then, the Grab app has been downloaded onto millions of mobile devices. Grab strives to serve a double bottom line: to simultaneously deliver financial performance for its shareholders and a positive social impact in Southeast Asia.

