Bieber binenta ng $200M mga kanta dahil sa sakit

Binenta ng Canadian popstar na si Justin Bieber ang kanyang music catalog sa halagang $200 million sa Hipgnosis Songs Capital.

Kabilang na si Bieber sa mga music artist tulad nina Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake at Shakira na nag-cash in sa mga pag-aari nilang mga music.

Dalawa sa biggest hits ni Bieber simula noong sumikat siya ay ang “Baby” at “Sorry”. Kabilang din si Bieber sa best-selling artists of all time with 150 million records sold and songs streamed on Spotify for more than 32 billion times.

Ang nakabili ng music catelog ni Bieber na Hipgnosis Songs Capital ay isang $1 billion venture between financial giant Blackstone and the British Hipgnosis Song Management. Na-acquire ng Hipgnosis ang publishing copyrights ng 290-song back catalog ni Bieber, kasama na rin ang writer’s share.

Pati rin ang artist rights sa matatanggap nitong royalties mula sa mga songs na gagamitin in public ay hawak na ng Hipgnosis.

“The impact of Justin Bieber on global culture over the last 14 years has truly been remarkable. At only 28 years of age, he is one of a handful of defining artists of the streaming era that has revitalized the entire music industry, taking a loyal and worldwide audience with him on a journey from teen phenomenon to culturally important artist,” sey ni Hipgnosis chief Merck Mercuriadis.

Isa raw sa dahilan kung bakit naisipan nang ibenta ni Bieber ang kanyang music catalog ay dahil sa kanyang karandaman ngayon na nakapigil sa kanyang mag-tour. Last year, Bieber was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a rare complication of shingles that for him caused partial facial paralysis. Pati ang misis niyang si Hailey ay may mga pinagdaanan ding mga health and mental issues. (Ruel Mendoza)