Filipinas kontender sa SEA Games ginto

UMAASA ang Philippine Football Federation na masusungkit ng women’s football squad o Filipinas ang gold medal sa 32nd Cambodia Southeast Asian Games sa Mayo.

Ito ang inihayag ni PFF secretary-general Atty. Ed Gastanes sa Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum sa PSC conference room sa Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, Martes.

“We have a very real chance right now for our national women’s football team in the Cambodia SEA Games given its preparations and our committed and competent coaching staff,” sabi ni Gastanes.

“After the Filipinas captured the AFF Women’s Championship trophy last year, they are really looking forward to bagging another medal, if not the gold.”

Matapos magkwalipika sa FIFA Women’s World Cup sa pag-abot sa semifinals ng AFC Women’s Asian Cup sa India Enero nakaraang taon, ang koponan ng Australian coach na si Alen Stajcic ay nakamit ang isa pang milestone sa pagwawagi sa AFF Women’s Championship title sa harap ng isang banner hometown crowd sa Rizal Memorial Football Stadium makalipas ang apat na buwan.

"There are actually two national women's teams preparing for the SEA Games, one is Vietnam and the other is the Philippines," sabi ni Gastanes.