GMA, ABS-CBN pasabog collab: Joshua, Gabbi, Jodi, Richard sa Switzerland magti-taping

Inanunsiyo na nga ng GMA Network at ABS-CBN Corporation ang pagkakasunod nila para sa isang makasaysayang co-production deal upang maghatid ng isang dekalibreng teleseryeng “Unbreak My Heart”.

Ang bongga nito dahil malalaking artista nga ang bibida rito, tulad nina Joshua Garcia, Gabbi Garcia, Richard Yap, Jodi Sta. Maria.

Sa Switzerland kukunan ang serye at mapapanood ngayong taon sa TV ang “Unbreak My Heart” sa GMA at masusubaybayan online sa 15 territories sa labas ng Pilipinas sa Viu, ang nangungunang pan-regional over-the-top video streaming service ng PCCW.

Ginanap ang contract signing at story conference ng serye sa ABS-CBN kasama ang top officials ng tatlong kumpanya na pinangunahan nina GMA Senior Vice-President for Programming, Talent Management, Worldwide, and Support Groups Atty. Annette Gozon-Valdes, ABS-CBN COO of Broadcast Cory Vidanes, at Viu Philippines Deputy Country Manager Vinchi Sy-Quia.

Dumalo rin sa makasaysayang event ang GMA officials na sina First Vice-President for Program Management Department Joey Abacan at Assistant Vice-President for Sparkle Joy Marcelo.

Kabilang din sa event ang iba pang opisyales ng ABS-CBN na sina Group CFO Rick Tan, TV Production and Star Magic Head Lauren Dyogi, International Sales and Distribution Head Pia Laurel, at Dreamscape Entertainment na pinangunahan ng Head na si Deo Endrinal, Creatives Head Rondel Lindayag, Creatives Manager Joel Mercado, at Business Unit Head Carlina Dela Merced.

Nakasama rin sa event ang representatives ng Viu Philippines na sina Senior Project Manager Mil Alcain at Content Partnerships Head Garlic Garcia.

“It’s a first for Philippine TV and I’m sure it’s the audience that will be the winners in this collaboration. We’re very excited to be working with ABS-CBN on TV for the first time,” sabi ni Annette sa story conference na ginanap pagkatapos ng contract signing.

“This is a milestone in the industry. We’re thankful for this opportunity and we’re very happy to work with GMA to serve our audiences. We unite as one team. We never imagined that this was going to happen,” sabi naman ni Cory.

“Today, we are able to proudly showcase that on our platform with premium Filipino content not just for Filipino audiences but also for global audiences to appreciate and enjoy. This is with a vision of bringing the best of the Filipino talent on-cam and off-cam to the world,” sabi ni Garlic.

Kasama rin sa cast sina Maey Bautista, Will Ashley, Bianca de Vera, Nikki Valdez, Eula Valdes, at Laurice Guillen, at sa ilalim ng direksyon nina Emmanuel Q. Palo at Dolly Dulu.

Ang “Unbreak My Heart” ang magsisilbing unang pagsasama sa isang teleserye ng inaabangang tambalan ng young stars na sina Joshua at Gabbi. Muli namang makakapareha ni Jodi ang dati niyang on-screen partner na si Richard.

“This collaboration will really bring in opportunities not only to the networks, but for the people working in the network, for the people in the industry,” sabi ni Jodi.

“I’m really proud, honored, and excited to be part of this show which is history in the making since this is the first time that two network giants will be working with each other. Of course I’m also excited to be working with Jodi again and all the other people in the cast,” sabi ni Richard.

“I’m really honored talaga na makasama dito, na pinili nila ako na maging parte ng proyektong ‘to. Excited ako na gawin ‘yung character,” sabi ni Joshua.

Para naman kay Gabbi, “It’s my first time doing this kind of role. Grabe ‘yung growth and ‘yung depth ng character ko dito sa show na ‘to.”