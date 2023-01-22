Victoria Sports Cycling kasado na pumadyak

HANDA nang kumarera ang pinakabagong professional cycling squad sa bansa na Victoria Sports Cycling Team (VSCT).

Opisyal nang ipinakilala sa publiko ang VSCT nitong Sabado sa Victoria Sports Tower sa Quezon City.

Ayon kay team representative Pako Ochoa, pakay ng grupo mairepresenta ang Pilipinas sa mga major international cycling tournament sa Asya at iba’t ibang panig ng mundo.

“It is an exciting time for Philippine sports. Our country won its first gold medal in the Olympics two years ago, and this year the country will be represented in both the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the FIBA Basketball World Cup,” sabi ni Ochoa.

“We are slowly showing the world that Filipino athletes can be competitive in international sporting competitions, and we will set out to prove that Filipinos have what it takes to excel in cycling as well.”

Ang mga opisyales ng VSCT ay sina Atty. Franco Lacandalo (Team Representative), Jobert Catina (Rider Care and Mechanic), Rayzon Galdonez (Assistant Sports Director) at Micael Isidoro (Sports Director).

Papadyak naman ang mga rider na sina Ochoa, Jhay Oconer, Kelvin Mendoza, Márcio Barbosa, Luis Krog, Pedro Paulinho, Ean Cajucom, José Mendes, Daniel Cariño, Jerry Aquino at André Cardoso.

Sina Mendez at Cardoso ay mga eksperyensadong professional cyclists mula Portugal.

Dating World Tour Rider para sa koponang Bora-Hansgrohe at two-time Portuguese national road champion si Mendez, samanatalang si Cardoso ay former World Tour rider para sa Trek Segafredo.

Bukod sa paglahok sa mga UCI International races, target din ng koponan makapag-ambag sa pagyabong pa ng popularidad ng biking sa bansa.

“We are extremely grateful to all the companies that share our vision,” sabi pa ni Ochoa, “and also believe that we can go beyond making cycling more popular––that we can raise the level of cycling and make it a part of our culture, as it is in other parts of the world where the needs and rights of bikers are embraced and respected.”

Pag-aari ng New San Jose Builders, Inc., ang VSCT ay suportado ng San Miguel Corporation, Banco De Oro, SM, Grab Philippines at Mr. Kevin Wong.

Katuwang din ng VSCT ang Gruppo Innovare Corporation-Specialized Philippines, Neo Zigma Cycle Corporation-Shimano and PRO, Cofides Competição, Cebu Pacific, Rudy Project, Manuel L. Quezon University, Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar, VS Hotel at Schroeder’s Deli. (Abante Sports)