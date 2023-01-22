Marcos umapela ng tulong para sa mga pobre

Sa pagdiriwang ng Chinese New Year, nanawagan si Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos, Jr. sa mga masusuwerte at nakakaangat sa buhay na tulungan ang mga kababayang naghihirap.

“Truly, I am glad to begin this fresh chapter with you all – especially with our Filipino-Chinese communities in the country – in securing the good fortune, joy, and harmony that will be our guiding light in writing our shared history anew,” saad ni Marcos sa isang statement.

“May this auspicious day not only remind us of the blessings we have at hand, but also inspire us to exercise deeper compassion to those who have less in life,” giit pa niya.

Nanawagan din ang pangulo sa mga Pilipino na buhayin muli ang diwa ng pagtutulungan dahil nakapagbibigay ito ng pag-asa para sa magandang hinaharap.

“Let us delve into the cultural and historical richness that has made our nation the colorful and vibrant society that is today. Let us also focus on the common thread that reaffirms the bonds of our kinship and friendship that have allowed us to withstand all challenges and overcome ordeals that have come our way,” ani Marcos. (Prince Golez)