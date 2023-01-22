WebClick Tracer

Sunday, January 22, 2023

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
TELE
TABLOID
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tumblr
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
ENTERTAINMENT

Jeremy Renner nabalian ng 30 buto

30 bones ang nabali sa katawan ng Marvel actor na si Jeremy Renner noong masagasaan siya ng snow plow noong New Year’s Day sa bahay niya sa Nevada.

“These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens.” post ni Jeremy sa kanyang Instagram.

Bumubuhos pa rin ang mga get-well messages para sa 52-year old actor na two weeks na naka-confine sa ospital.

Wala na raw siya sa critical condition pero tuloy-tuloy lang daw ang medication at therapy niya.

“Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love,” sey pa ng bida ng Marvel series na Hawkeye. (Ruel Mendoza)

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)

Una sa Balita

This breaking news is brought to you by:
TNT ABante

Popular sa Abante

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Popular sa Politiko

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante