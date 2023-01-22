Jeremy Renner nabalian ng 30 buto

30 bones ang nabali sa katawan ng Marvel actor na si Jeremy Renner noong masagasaan siya ng snow plow noong New Year’s Day sa bahay niya sa Nevada.

“These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens.” post ni Jeremy sa kanyang Instagram.

Bumubuhos pa rin ang mga get-well messages para sa 52-year old actor na two weeks na naka-confine sa ospital.

Wala na raw siya sa critical condition pero tuloy-tuloy lang daw ang medication at therapy niya.

“Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love,” sey pa ng bida ng Marvel series na Hawkeye. (Ruel Mendoza)