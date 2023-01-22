IBP suportado performance ng dating DICT exec

Saludo ang Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) sa performance at mga accomplishment ni dating Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Undersecretary Jose Vicente Salazar sa larangan ng serbisyo publiko at iginiit na napanatili nito ang mithiin ng organisasyon.

Sa isang resolusyon ay tinukoy ng IBP ang pangako ni Salazar sa organisasyon na “pursuit of the highest ideals of integrity and excellence in the service of the Nation”. He (Salazar) likewise espoused these ideals as he took on several major appointive positions in government,” ayon sa IBP.

Naglabas ang IBP ng resolusyon kasunod ng irrevocable resignation ni Salazar bilang DICT Secretary noong Disyembre 2022 upang tutukan ang kanyang pamilya.

Nagsillbi si Salazar na National President ng IBP noong 2005-2007.

Sa resolution, binigyang-pansin din ng IBP ang mga achievement ni Salazar sa panahong nasa liderato ito ng organisasyon.

“In the performance of these and other roles in the IBP, Atty. Salazar has contributed significantly to the advancement of the goals and ideals of the IBP, particularly in promoting unity and camaraderie within its ranks; in advancing professionalism and professional development among the legal practitioners of the country; and in expanding the IBP’s presence and role in the affairs of the government and society,” giit pa ng IBP.

Si Salazar ang susi sa pagbuo ng LENTE, isang multi-sector movement na pinangunahan ng IBP para mabigyan ng sapat na edukasyon ang mga botante tungo sa malinis at tapat na halalan.

Samantala, ang lawyer at constitutional law professor na si John Molo ay kumilala rin sa mga achievement ni Salazar gayundin ang kanyang krusada tungo sa reporma. Si Molo na kasalukuyang Chair ng editorial board ng IBP Law Journal ay nagsabing “Salazar is warm, amiable and keenly aware of the plight of others”.