Blacklist International binalasa mga miyembro

NAKATAKDANG magbago ng komposiyon ang Blacklist International matapos mabigong maidepensa ang titulo sa kadaraos na M4 World Championships ng Mobile Legends: Bang Bang sa Jakarta, Indonesia.

“After consulting with our players and coaches, who had the freedom to choose to compete or take their rest, these are our updated rosters for the upcoming tournaments in 2023,” post ng koponan Linggo.

“Our team for the upcoming SEA Games MLBB qualifiers will include our very own MV3 – Edward, Oheb, and Hadji, joined by Renejay ‘Renejay’ Barcarse and Ian Jakob ‘Rindo’ Seguiran,” hirit pa ng grupo.

Yumukod ang team sa Jakarta world esports meet kontra ECHO.

“Meanwhile, for the upcoming MPL PH Season 11, our superstar duo of Johnmar ‘Ohmyv33nus’ Villaluna and Danerie James ‘Wise’ Del Rosario have confirmed their decision to play under Blacklist International. Please stay tuned for the announcement of our full roster for the upcoming season,” panapos na sey ng kampo.

“Our redemption story starts today. We know you’ve got our backs, agents. In the words of our captain, “This still is not the last of us.” (Lito Oredo)