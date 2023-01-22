Baldwin posibleng makulong ng 18 buwan

Pormal na kinasuhan na ang Hollywood actor na si Alec Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter dahil sa nangyaring accidental shooting sa isang cinematographer on the set of the low-budget western Rust.

Kasama rin sa kinasuhan ay ang armorer ng pelikula na si Hannah Gutierrez Reed na siyang may responsibilidad sa mga ginagamit na weapons sa set. Ang pinagamit na baril kay Baldwin ay biglang pumutok na siyang ikinasawi ni Halyna Hutchins.

Ayon sa New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, if convicted, parahong makukulong si Baldwin at Reed for 18 months at multa na tig- $5,000.

“After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the ‘Rust’ film crew. On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice,” sey pa ni Carmack-Altwies.

Ayon sa report, noong October 2021 ay hawak ni Baldwin ang isang Colt. 45 gun na biglang pumutok habang nagre-rehearse sila ng eksena. Napatay ng putok si Hutchins at nasugatan naman ang kanilang director na si Joel Souza.

Sinabihan daw si Baldwin na hindi raw loaded ang pinahawak sa kanyang baril. Hindi rin daw niya hinawakan ang trigger.

Sa ginawang imbestigasyon, ang nilagay daw na bala ni Reed ay totoo na kamukha raw ng dummy bullets.

Nagkaroon naman si Baldwin ng undisclosed settlement sa family ni Hutchins. Naniwala noon si Baldwin na hindi siya makakasama sa makakasuhan. (Ruel Mendoza)