Mga Pinoy makikinabang sa Maharlika Fund

TINIYAK ni Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. na magbebenepisyo ang mga mamamayan sa Maharlika Funds.

Ayon kay Marcos, titiyakin niya na akma sa pangangailangan ng mga Filipino depende sa kasalukuyang situwasyon ang plano ng gobyerno na lumikha ng Maharlika Fund.

Sisiguruhin umano ni Marcos na ang panukalang Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) ay isasailalim nang pagrebisa ng Kongreso para matiyak na aani nang mahahalagang benepisyo ang bansa.

“We have to design it very specifically to the Philippine condition. And that’s what the legislators are trying to do now – to make sure na babagay para sa atin (that it will be suitable for us) and it will be a good thing for us. So that’s the process that we’re undergoing now,” ayon kay Marcos sa panayam ng mga mamahayag bago umalis sa Switzerland.

Una nang nagsagawa ng “soft launch” si Marcos sa MIF sa ginanap na Country Strategy Dialogue sa World Economic Forum (WEF) sa Davos, Switzerland noong Martes.

Ang panukalang bumuo ng MIF ay umani ng suporta mula sa mga lumahok sa WEF.

“You know, going on about the fund, the more we study it, the more it is clear that although the sovereign wealth funds around the world have the same name, they’re all very different,” ayon pa kay Marcos. “They’re different in purpose, they’re different in methodology and of course, they operate in a different context of law.” (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)