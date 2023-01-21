WebClick Tracer

Saturday, January 21, 2023

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
TELE
TABLOID
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tumblr
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
NEWS

Kidapawan bishop humirit ng ayuda sa mga magsasaka

Nanawagan ang Caritas Philippines sa pamahalaan na pagkalooban ng suporta ang sektor ng mga magsasaka sa gitna ng nararanasang taas-presyo ng mga pagkain.

Ayon kay Caritas Philippines national director Kidapawan Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo, lubhang kailangan ng mga magsasaka ang ayuda upang tugunan ang krisis sa pagkain sa kasalukuyan.

“The government should provide financial incentives or subsidies to help our farmers grow more onions and lower the cost of production, this will make them more competitive with producers from other countries who are already receiving large subsidies and other forms of support from their government,” pahayag ni Bagaforo.

Itinulak din ni Bagaforo ang pagpaparami ng pamahalaan ng mga cold storage facility upang matugunan ang kakulangan sa supply ng mga agricultural product.

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)
This breaking news is brought to you by:
TNT ABante

Una sa Balita

Popular sa ABANTE

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante