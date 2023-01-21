Kidapawan bishop humirit ng ayuda sa mga magsasaka

Nanawagan ang Caritas Philippines sa pamahalaan na pagkalooban ng suporta ang sektor ng mga magsasaka sa gitna ng nararanasang taas-presyo ng mga pagkain.

Ayon kay Caritas Philippines national director Kidapawan Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo, lubhang kailangan ng mga magsasaka ang ayuda upang tugunan ang krisis sa pagkain sa kasalukuyan.

“The government should provide financial incentives or subsidies to help our farmers grow more onions and lower the cost of production, this will make them more competitive with producers from other countries who are already receiving large subsidies and other forms of support from their government,” pahayag ni Bagaforo.

Itinulak din ni Bagaforo ang pagpaparami ng pamahalaan ng mga cold storage facility upang matugunan ang kakulangan sa supply ng mga agricultural product.