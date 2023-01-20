WebClick Tracer

Friday, January 20, 2023

NEWS

Marcos tagumpay misyon sa World Economic forum

Matagumpay na naibida ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sa mga world leader at investor ang lakas ng ekonomiya ng Pilipinas, ayon sa isang opis¬yal ng gabinete.

Tinawag ni Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno na ‘path-breaking’ ang partisipasyon ni Marcos Jr. sa 2023 annual meeting ng World Economic Forum (WEF) sa Switzerland.

“The President successfully pictured to the international community an economy that is fundamentally sound and is expected to have one of the highest growth rates in the Asia Pacific region, if not the world,” saad ni Diokno.

Nagawa umano ng Pangulo na maihayag sa forum na ang Pilipinas ay isa nang ‘politically stable country’ na ang lider ay ibinoto ng mayorya ng po¬pulasyon at umupo sa puwesto sa pamamagitan ng suwabeng ‘transition of power’.

“The active and enthusiastic participation of the Philippine business leaders in the WEF activities was truly impressive,” dagdag pa ni Diokno. (Prince Golez)

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)
