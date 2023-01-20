Kardashian binili alahas ni Princess Diana

Ang bongga ni Kim Kardashian dahil nabili niya sa halagang $200,000 (P11M) ang diamond-lined Attallah Cross pendant na dating sinuot ng the late Princess Diana sa iba’t ibang okasyon.

Pina-auction ang naturang pendant sa Royal and Noble collection sale at Sotheby’s auction house in London noong nakaraang January 18. Ang representative ni Kim ang naka-outbid sa mga gustong mabili ang amethyst cross.

Ayon kay Kristian Spofforth, head of jewelry at Sotheby’s London: “This is a bold piece of jewellery by its size, colour and style which cannot fail to make a vibrant statement, whether it be of faith or fashion — or indeed both. We are delighted that this piece has found a new lease of life within the hands of another globally famous name.”

Gawa ng court jewelers Garrard in 1920 ang naturang pendant na square-cut amethyst stones in the shape of a cross, decorated with circular-cut diamonds in a distinct flowery design. May sukat ito na 5.4 inches by 3.7 inches in size, and has a total diamond weight of approximately 5.25 carats.

Binili ang pendant ng late businessman Naim Attallah at pinahiram kay Princess Diana para masuot sa mga dinadaluhan nitong mga social event.

Nahihilig si Kim na ma-acquire ang ilang mga historical pieces. Noong 2021 Met Gala, sinuot ni Kim sa red carpet ang sparkling skin-tight gown na sinuot noon ni Marilyn Monroe noong inawitan niya ng “Happy Birthday” si President John F. Kennedy noong 1962. (Ruel Mendoza)