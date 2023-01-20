Hiwalay na kay Kim? Xian sobrang lungkot, umamin sa pagkakamali

Ang daming naalarma sa in-upload na video ni Xian Lim sa kanyang YouTube channel (476,000 subscribers).

‘I made a mistake’ ang title ng kanyang content, at sa kasalukuyan ay may 84,000 view na ito mahigit 200 na mensahe.

Hindi pa man napapanood ang video, may mga nabuo na agad na kuwento sa isip nila ang mga netizen.

Marami nga ang nagtanong, may problema ba si Xian, dahil masyadong madrama ang kanyang video? May problema ba sila ni Kim Chiu, at para kanino ba siya nag-sorry, dahil nagawan niya ng pagkakamali?

Hiwalay na ba sila ni Kim? Ano ba talaga ang nangyari?

Anyway, heto nga ang ilang linya sa video na `yon ni Xian:

“I made a mistake.

“And I’m sorry.

“I’m sorry for all the times I doubted you.

“I should’ve done more with the time I had but I was too busy thinking negatively about myself.

“I would have been a better person now had I not been thinking twice about my actions.

“I could have been soaring, but I chose to think about the worst that can happen, rather than letting things fall into place.

“I’m sorry for all the negative thoughts I fed you.

“I’m not good enough. I agree. I’m fat. I don’t belong here. They’re better than me. I suck. I’m such a loser. I’ll never be like them.

“I’m sorry for not believing in you.

“To all the opportunities I turned down.

To all the people I cut out of my life.

“I’m sorry for not taking enough risks.

“I want to be great but,

“But I wanna follow my heart.

“I want to pursue my dreams

“But, I want to be better.

“I’m sorry for thinking too much for other people think

“They don’t like me.

“I’m weird, I’m a nobody, I don’t belong here

“I’m not educated enough to be here

“I’m not rich enough

“I don’t have nice things

“I don’t have the right to be here

“I have no right to talk to you

“They are better.

Anyway, heto pa ang ilang linya na kinabahala ng mga fan…

“I’m sorry for not loving myself more than I should

“I will be kinder

“I’m sorry for doing self harm, physically and emotionally

“You’re the only one I have

“I’m sorry for feeding you all these garbage literally and figuratively

“You’re all that I have.

Sa huli nga ay pinakawalan na niya ang mga linya na…

“I’m sorry for all the mistakes I made

“And I hope you can forgive me…”

Anyway, isang tula ba ‘yon na mensahe ni Xian sa kanyang sarili, mula pagkabata, hanggang sa kasalukuyan?

At umani naman ng suporta si Xian sa video na `yon, na nagsasabing maganda ang ginawa niya sa buhay niya, sa sarili niya. Na sa edad niya ngayon, na-accomplish na niya ang lahat ng dapat ma-accomplish.

Well, mukhang may aabangan pa na kasunod na video ha! (Rb Sermino)