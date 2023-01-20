Dolly banta kina Angela, Jamie Lee sa British Academy

Muling naitala sa kasaysayan ang Filipino actress na si Dolly de Leon dahil siya ang kauna-unahang Filipino actor na nakakuha ng nomination sa British Academy Film and Television Awards of BAFTA.

Nominated si Dolly for best supporting actress para sa Triangle of Sadness at muli niyang makakalaban sina Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Hong Chau (The Whale), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All At Once), and Carey Mulligan (She Said).

Nominated din sa BAFTA for Best Original Screenplay and Best Casting ang Triangle of Sadness.

Magaganap ang 2023 BAFTA ceremony sa February 20.

Noong 2014, na-nominate ang British film na Metro Manila sa Best Film Not In The English Language category. Bida ng Metro Manila ay ang mga Filipino actors na sina John Arcilla and Jake Macapagal.

Noong nakaraang January 16, napili si Dolly ng North Dakota Film Society (NDFS) bilang best supporting actress for Triangle of Sadness.

Ang iba pang winners ay Aftersun (Best Picture), Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert (Best Director for Everything Everywhere All at Once), Brendan Fraser (Best Actor for The Whale), Cate Blanchett (Best Actress for TÁR), Ke Huy Quan (Best Supporting Actor for Everything Everywhere All at Once) and Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Best Animated Feature). (Ruel Mendoza)