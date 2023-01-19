WebClick Tracer

Thursday, January 19, 2023

SPORTS

PTA National General Assembly matagumpay

ISINAGAWA ng Philippine Taekwondo Association (PTA) ang taunang National General Assembly Meeting nitong Enero 8 na nilahukan ng PTA National Instructors, Regional Management Committee (RMC) Chairmen, Philippine National Police (PNP) Taekwondo at Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Taekwondo.

Nakiisa rin sa GA na ginanap sa Rizal Memorial Coliseum ang 500 PTA certified instructors.

Sentro ng programa ang pagpapalakas sa PTA national and regional development programs, national competitions at major international competitions.

Kabilang dito ang SEA Games sa Cambodia, World Championships sa Baku Azerbaijan, Asian Games sa Hangzhou, China, Indoor Martial Arts Games (AIMAG) sa Bangkok, Thailand at ATF (ASEAN Taekwondo Federation) Taekwondo Championships na gaganapin sa Marso 11-12 sa Ayala Malls, Manila Bay, Paranaque City. (Abante Sports)

