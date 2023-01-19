Karera Tips Ni JP Gonzales

Enero 20, 2023/Biyernes / Metro Manila Turf Club – Tanauan City, Batangas

R01 – 4 Jewel Of The Nile, 3 Mam Madam, 2 Ark Of Gold, 1 Corona

R02 – 7 My Dad Bogart, 2 Don’t Stop Believen, 9 Laughing Tiger, 4 Pendant

R03 – 2 Princess Mavee, 4 American Dream, 1 Landslide, 5 Under Pressure

R04 – 4 Rockaway, 12 Double Strike, 9 Blue Mist, 8 Mount Arayat

R05 – 9 Golden Eight, 1 Manang Biday, 3 Honey Ryder, 8 Bonifacio

R06 – 3 All To Easy, 6 Doktora, 5 Silab, 4 Speeding Hero

R07 – 2 Batang Cabrera, 7 Fortissimo/Critical Moments, 5 Golden Sunrise, 1 Elegant Lady

R08 – 5 She Is Sizzling, 10 Caraga Wonder, 7 Chloespirit, 1 May Ten

Solo Pick: Princess Mavee, Rockaway

Longshot: Golden Eight