Thursday, January 19, 2023

NEWS

De Lima tinanggap sorry ni Cam

Tinanggap ni dating Senador Leila de Lima ang paghingi ng tawad ni dating Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) board member Sandra Cam.

Noong Miyerkoles ay isiniwalat ni Cam na ginamit siya ng dating administrasyon para maghanap ng ebidensya laban sa kababayan niya sa Bicol.

“I welcome Ms. Sandra Cam’s disclosure that she was also just used by those who persecuted and imprisoned me. As her former co-PDL inside the PNP Custodial Center, I have been a witness to her suffering, given her medical condition during her detention. I am glad that she now regrets her actions and for that I accept her apology,” saad ni De Lima.

“We all have a chance at redemption. Hindi likas sa tao ang kasamaan,” dagdag ng dating senador.

