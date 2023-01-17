Portugese rider Jose Mendes, Andre Cardoso isasahog sa Victoria Sports Cycling squad

PANGUNUNAHAN ng mga kilalang professional cyclists buhat sa Portugal ang pagsasanay para sa bagong koponan na Victoria Sports Cycling Team (VSCT).

“The team’s roster is composed of a mix of veteran riders and young up and coming athletes from the Philippines and Portugal, including two former World Tour riders, José Mendes and André Cardoso,” ayon kay Pako Ochoa na kinatawan ng VSCT.

Ang United Cycliste Internationale (UCI)-licensed team ang kakatawan sa Pilipinas sa mga international tournament simula ngayong taon.

Kabilang sa mga opisyal ng VSCT sina Atty. Franco Lacandalo (Team Representative), Jobert Catina (Rider Care and Mechanic), Rayzon Galdonez (Assistant Sports Director) at Micael Isidoro (Sports Director).

Ang iba pang miyembro ng koponan ay sina Jhay Oconer, Kelvin Mendoza, Márcio Barbosa, Luis Krog, Pedro Paulinho, Ochoa, Ean Cajucom, Mendes, Daniel Cariño, Jerry Aquino at Cardoso.

“Regularly and actively representing the country in major international cycling tournaments in Asia and countries around the world,” ang pangunahing layunin ng koponan, ayon kay Ochoa.

“Ultimately our ambition is to produce a world-class team that will proudly wear the colors of our country and help raise the profile of cycling in the Philippines.”

“Tapping experienced world-class cyclists is one of the moves the team has made to help make VSCT internationally competitive,” ani Ochoa.

“This is a tried and tested strategy that has been used by other teams in the past. If we want to keep up with the best cyclists in the world, we have to train and ride with the best cyclists in the world. These include the likes of José [Mendes] and André [Cardoso],” ayon pa sa siklista.

Si Mendes ay dating World Tour Rider para sa Bora-Hansgrohe at dalawang beses na national road champion ng Portugal.

Sa kabilang banda, si Cardosa ay dating World Tour rider para sa Trek Segafredo.

Itinatag noong 2010, ang Bora–Hansgrohe ay isang German UCI WorldTeam cycling team na itinataguyod ng BORA, isang German manufacturer ng extractor hoods at cooktops, at Hansgrohe, isang bathroom fittings manufacturer.

Isa ring UCI WorldTeam cycling team, ang Trek–Segafredo ay lisensyado sa United States at itinatag noong 2011.

Ang parehong mga koponan ay nakipagkumpitensya sa mga nangungunang karera tulad ng Tour de France.

Accredited ng Philippine Sports Commission at ng Integrated Cycling Federation of the Philippines, ang VSCT ay pagmamay-ari ng New San Jose Builders, Inc., at sinusuportahan din ng San Miguel Corporation, Banco De Oro, SM, Mrs. Tessie Sy-Coson, Grab Pilipinas at G. Kevin Wong.

Kabilang sa iba pang mga sponsor ang Gruppo Innovare Corporation-Specialized Philippines, Neo Zigma Cycle Corporation-Shimano at PRO, Cofides Competição, Cebu Pacific, Rudy Project, Manuel L. Quezon University, Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar, VS Hotel, at Schroeder’s Deli. (Annie Abad)