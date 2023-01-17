Fil-Am Sam Morelos bibida sa ‘That 70s Show’

May dugong Pinoy ang isang cast member sa spin-off ng hit series na That ’70s Show na That ’90s Show na eere sa Netflix on January 19.

Ito ay ang 17-year old na si Sam Morelos na lumabas na sa dalawang short films na Extraordinary Night at Forgetting Nobody. Gaganap siya bilang si Nikki sa That ’90s Show.

Nag-audition daw si Sam para sa show noong magkaroon ng open call sa kanyang school na California School of the Arts.

“Because I am a first generation Filipino American. Both of my parents are immigrants from the Philippines. And growing up in that kind of environment, you still don’t see much Filipino representation in the media. So I just latched on to every Filipino actor that I saw,” sey ni Sam.

Mahilig daw manood si Sam ng mga teleserye sa TFC kaya hindi raw nawala ang pagiging Pinoy niya kahit na lumaki siya sa Amerika.

“I grew up watching teleseryes, TFC, and being able to be that for some kid, for someone to recognize that ‘Oh, you’re Filipino too. I can do that too. Oh my God. we have the same nose.’

“Like, I watched Float, which is a Pixar short with a Filipino baby in it and we had the same nose and I cried. I sobbed. It was a lot of emotions and I’m really excited to be able to represent my culture in that way.”

Ang mga original stars ng That ’70s Show na umere from 1998 to 2006 ay sina Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Topher Grace, Wilmer Valderrama, and Laura Prepon.

Ang kuwento ng That ’90s Show ay tungkol sa anak nila Eric (Topher Grace) at Donna (Laura Prepon) na si Leia na nagbakasyon sa kanyang grandparents na sina Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) during the summer. Sa same basement kunsaan tumatambay ang barkada ng parents niya ay nagkaroon siya ng sarili niyang friends sa neighborhood at kinuwentuhan siya nila Red and Kitty ng mga teenage years ng parents niya. (Ruel Mendoza)