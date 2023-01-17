Alyssa Valdez, Ricky Palou, Mozzy Ravena palalakasin men’s volleyball sa Spiker’s Turf

HANGAD nina Sports Vision President Ricky Palou, Spiker’s Turf President Alyssa Valdez pati si tournament director Mozzy Ravena na maging tuntungan tungo sa matagumpay na career ng mga lalaking volleyball player ang muling pagbomba ng Spiker’s Turf.

Hahataw muli ang men’s volleyball simula Enero 22 sa bagong season ng Spikers’ Turf na may 11 koponan sa Open Conference sa Paco Arena sa Maynila.

Markado ang National U-Sta. Elena squad na winalis ang Cignal HD sa finals noong nakaraang taon sa ligang tatlong taong napahinga dahil sa pandemya.

“It’s really a blessing that we’re getting more teams interested in joining the Spikers’ Turf. We’re growing and this is a good sign. It just shows everybody that there really is interest not only in women’s volley but also in the men’s side,” sabi ni Ricky Palou, pangulo ng nag-oorganisang Sports Vision sa PSA (Philippine Sportswriters Association) Forum sa ground floor ng Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, Martes.

“Our aim is to really look for new talents for the sport to hopefully come up with a really good national team. So far, it’s slowly happening and we’re happy with the results and we hope it’s going to get bigger and we’re hoping to bring the Spikers’ Turf to greater heights.”

Ang Bulldogs, na ngayon ay suportado ng Archipelago Builders, ay magbabalik para sa isa pang korona, ito ay puno ng hamon sa kanilang mga kamay dahil hindi makakasama ang mga star player na sina Joshua Retamar at Nico Almendras na pamumunuan ang kampanya ng NU sa UAAP Season 85 sa Pebrero.

Samantala ang Cignal, PGJC-Navy, Philippine Army, VNS Volleyball Club at Santa Rosa City ay bumalik din sa fold kasama ang Air Force, isa sa mga nanalong koponan sa liga na may tatlong titulo kasama ang HD Spikers.

Sasabak sa unang pagkakataon ang AMC Volleyball, City of Imus, D’ Navigators Iloilo at Vanguard Volleyball.

“Our tagline is “Where Power Meets Passion.” It’s very apt kasi ‘yung men’s volleyball alam naman natin hindi at par with popularity and support na nakukuha ng women’s volleyball so itong mga nakikita ninyo dito (sa forum), lahat ito very passionate people and even the players and the people behind Sports Vision,” sabi naman ni tournament director Mozzy.

“Gusto po nating maipakita kung gaano ka-exciting and fun ‘yung men’s volleyball. We’re just really happy na hindi nagsasawa ‘yung mga teams and sponsors to be here, to be part of the Spikers’ Turf. Gusto po namin na makita na magkaroon ng career sa volleyball pagkatapos ng college,” sabi ni volleyball icon at league president Alyssa Valdez.

Dumalo din sa PSA Forum na hatid ng San Miguel Corporation, Milo, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee at ng Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) sina Cignal head coach Dexter Clamor, Imus head coach Sammy Acaylar, Santa Rosa assistant coach Carlos Cantor, D’ Navigators coordinator Francis Babon, Navy head coach Cecille Cruzada, Air Force head coach Jhim Merza, Army player Ken Baloaloa, Vanguard head coach Edjet Mabbayad, VNS head coach Ralph Ocampo, at NU’s Ariel Dela Cruz. (Lito Oredo)