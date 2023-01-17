18 general, colonel susulitin January 31 palugit

Sampu mula sa 18 heneral at colonel na hindi pa kumakasa sa resign call ang nakatakdang magretiro kaya posibleng hindi na sila maghahain ng courtesy resignation sa January 31 deadline.

Ito ang inihayag ni Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Police Colonel Jean Fajardo kaugnay sa ilan pang heneral at full-fledged colonel na hindi pa nagbibitiw sa kanilang puwesto.

Aniya, nasa 98% na o 935 mula sa 953 senior PNP officer ang kumasa sa resign call ni Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos.

‘Of the 18 remaining, there are more or less eight officials who will retire in a few days or weeks. This is the reason why they will not submit their resignation,’ ani Fajardo.

Ang Directorate for Personnel and Records Management ang namamahala sa mga naisumiteng courtesy resignation.Ipadadala aniya ang mga ito sa DILG kapag nagpulong na ang binuong five-man committee na susuri sa nasabing mga dokumento.