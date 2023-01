Pamela Anderson nanumbalik trauma sa ‘sex tape’

Pagkaraan ng ilang dekada, nagsalita na ang Baywatch star na si Pamela Anderson sa CBS Sunday Morning tungkol sa trauma na pinagdaanan niya noong kumalat ang sex tape nla ng ex-husband niyang si Tommy Lee noong 1995.

Noong gawin daw ng Hulu ang series na Pam & Tommy na tungkol sa kumalat na sex tape, bumalik daw ang mga masasamang alaala kay Pamela.

Ayon kay Pamela, ninakaw daw yung tape na iyon sa kanyang bahay at pinagkakitaan iyon sa pagkalat nito.

“I blocked that stolen tape out of my life in order to survive. Now that it’s all coming up again, I feel sick.

“That tape was very hurtful… I’ve not seen it to this day. It was stolen property, that it was two crazy, naked people in love. I mean, we were naked all the time and filming each other and being silly, but those tapes were not meant for anybody else to see.

“I was a mother. That saved me. You know, if I wasn’t a mom, I don’t think I would’ve survived.”

Isiniwalat din ni Pamela na bumalik daw sa alaala niya ang naranasan na pang-aabuso sa kanya ng kanyang babysitter at ng sariling ama noong bata pa siya.

Ang dark past na ito ng aktres ay nababasa sa kanyang libro na “Love, Pamela” at sa Netflix documentary na Pamela, A Love Story.

“The whole point is not keeping those secrets, or those things, buried. I feel like I’ve left here, did something crazy, and came back in one piece. Like I said, I don’t know what I’m capable of. I still don’t know, but I think that was the beginning… all the rest of it, it’s, you know, behind me. I feel like I’m in a really good place,” sey ni Pamela. (Ruel Mendoza)