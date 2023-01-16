‘Nakakakaba’ Ice ilalahad buhay sa mga Cebuano

Panay pa rin ang iyak ni Ice Seguerra, kahit isang buwan na ang nakalilipas. Ang rason ng pag-iyak niya ay ang pumanaw na si Choppy.

“One month na nakalipas mula nung nawala ka, Choppy. Miss na miss na kita. Naiiyak pa rin ako pag iniisip kita,” sabi ni Ice.

Ang dami ngang naka-relate sa Facebook post na `yon ni Ice, na tungkol sa mahal na mahal niyang alagang aso na si Choppy.

Well, sure ako na mas magiging emotional si Ice sa concert niya sa Pacific Grand Ballroom, Waterfront Cebu Hotel and Casino in Cebu City on February 18, 2023.

Ang ‘Becoming Ice: The 35th Anniversary Concert’ ay prodyus ng Fire and Ice Media and Productions, na kung saan ay nagwagi nga sila ng “Best Stage Direction For a Concert” plum for Ice Seguerra and “Best Musical Direction” for Ivan Lee Espinosa.

Siyempre, kakantahin ni Ice ang mga paborito nating mga phenomenal hit niya tulad ng “Pagdating ng Panahon” at “Anong Nangyari sa Ating Dalawa.” “I’m very excited to go to Cebu because the last time I did a major concert was in 2014 pa. It was back-to-back with Jake Zyrus. I love the Cebuanos kasi sobrang appreciative sila for good music. Pero discerning sila kaya medyo nakakakaba din. ‘Becoming Ice’ is very personal to me because it’s really like a documentary of my years in the business but with live concert elements…kakaiba talaga,” sabi ni Ice.

“For the concert in Cebu, may mga mababago ng konti sa show. It’s gonna be a different experience from the one I did in Manila. Mas localized sya. I will be performing with Cebuano musicians and artists,” dugtong ni Ice.

Sabi nga ni Liza Dino-Seguerra, siguradong marami ang magbabalik tanaw sa buhay ni Ice, na mula pa noong child star siya na kung saan ay nakagawa nga siya ng 60 films and television shows, ang pagpasok sa musika, at siyempre, embracing his identity and finding love.

Ang ‘Becoming Ice’ ay in cooperation with Nathan Studios and in partnership with Katinko. The event is also sponsored by Waterfront Cebu, Unilab, and Globe and supported by Sunstar Cebu, 93.9 iFM, 97.9 Love Radio, and magic 92.3 Cebu as media partners.

Ticket-selling for Becoming Ice: The 35th Anniversary Concert Live in Cebu is already open. Tickets are available at SM Tickets Online. Log on to https://smtickets.com/ and at the Waterfront Hotel ticket counter. Contact (023) 232 6888 / 09155353873. (Rb Sermino)