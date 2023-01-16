MTRCB pinaalalahanan mga TV station sa Closed Caption Law

Pinaalalahanan ng The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) through its Memorandum dated 10 January 2023 ang lahat ng TV networks to strictly comply with Republic Act No. 10905 (RA 10905) otherwise known as the Closed Caption Law and its Implementing Rules and Regulations(IRR)(MTRCB Memorandum Circular No. 04-2016).

“RA 10905requires all franchise holders and/or operators of television stations and producers of television programs are required to air programs with closed captions option. Pursuant to Section 2, Rule V of the IRR, full compliance on the closed captioning service of all non-exempt programs is now required.

“All previous exemptions except for those excluded/granted pursuant to Section 2, Rule II of the IRR have been revoked.

“The law is consistent with the Philippines’ commitment to provide equal opportunities to the deaf and hard-of-hearing to participate in nation-building. It is also consistent with the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in 2008, which was ratified by the Philippines and provides that there should be full accessibility and recognition of the linguistic and cultural identity of persons with disabilities.”

Maganda naman ang intensiyon nito, dahil para nga naman sa mga kapuso, kapatid, kapamilya natin, na may kakulangan sa pandinig. (Dondon Sermino)