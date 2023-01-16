Malas daw kay Celeste: Rabiya, MJ nakipagtalakan, pinapa-hunting mga basher

Kanya-kanyang laban ang mga beauty queen versus mga pasaway na basher, sa katatapos lang na Miss Universe, na kung saan ay ligwak nga ang pambato ng Pilipinas na si Celeste Cortesi.

Si Pia Wurtzbach ay sinita ng mga basher, dahil bakit daw parang walang pakialam kay Celeste, na hindi ito sumuporta?

Eh sa Twitter ni Pia, mababasa nga ang suporta niya dalawang araw bago maganap ang Miss Universe 2022 sa New Orleans.

At heto nga ang mensahe niya, matapos ang pageant.

“We know you gave it your all, Celeste. We are very proud of you!” sabi ni Pia.

Si Rabiya Mateo naman, sinisi, tinalakan ng basher, dahil malas daw ito.

“Victory is ours! 5th crown for the country. Since Day 1, I saw how determined you are Babe. Thank you for making the country proud Celeste!” tweet ni Rabiya.

Eh, biglang humirit si i c.ilmrnn na, “Gaga ka kc lakas mo maka-jinxed. Wala tuloy tayong placement for the first time since 2010. Dinamay mo pa sa kamalasan mo si Celeste. Kaloka!”

At siyempre, hindi ito pinalampas ni Rabiya, na pinaha-hunting nga niya ito para isumbong sa kinauukulan, at tila may banta pang demanda.

“Can someone help me locate this person so I can message the company she’he is working from and tell them how their employee react on social media? Name, address, and full details,” tweet ni Rabiya.

Ganun din ang post niya sa Instagram, na hinahanap din ang taong tumalak, nambastos sa kanya.

“Since she went on private, let me teach this one a lesson. Can someone send me her name, address and where she/he works from? Our actions have legalities. Let me teach you a serious lesson Madame.”

Siyempre, iba naman ang atake ni MJ Lastimosa, na tinawag ding malas, dahi palagi raw natatalo ang mga kandidata ng Pilipinas na sinasamahan niya sa abroad kapag pageant night na.

“Sobrang walang comprehension ang mga tao here huhu. Paano ko po iiwan si Celeste eh anjan po siya sa backstage till the pageant ends. Wala po puwedeng umais. And hindi rin po ako puwede sa backstage. Anong gagawin ko? Juskwa kayo! Ayan zinoom in ko pa siya!” patawang sabi ni MJ.

Pero sa IG post niya, pinasalamatan niya si Celeste sa magandang performance nito sa Miss Universe.

“I was thinking long…trying to find the perfect words to somehow make everything seems okay, the words to somehow filter what people say, the words to somehow comfort you, hug you and make you feel okay.

“And I finally did, I whispered it to your ear while the warm hug lingered, I’m glad I was able to.

“Nothing but thank you to you!

“Mabuhay ka @celeste_cortesi.

“A hero once said: You’re going to make a difference. A lot of times it won’t be huge, it won’t be visible even. But it will matter just the same.

“Love you Chele. Keep going!” sabi ni MJ, kasunod ang hashtag na

#mymissuniverse.

Oh, siya, tapos na ang pageant. See you sa 72nd Miss Universe, ha! (Rb Sermino)