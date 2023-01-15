Parañaque City Mayor Olivarez pipigain dating kontratista sa basura

Pinaiimbestigahan ni Parañaque City Mayor Eric L. Olivarez ang posibleng “malicious and deliberate” acts ng dating garbage hauling contractor na nagresulta ng pagtambak ng basura nakaraang Pasko at Bagong Taon.

Ayon sa alkalde, nakatanggap ito ng mga ulat na ang water at electrical facilities, gayundin ang sewage treatment plant o STP sa garbage transfer station ng lungsod ay hindi pinagana ng dating contractor kaya nagkaproblema sa mga basura nang pumalit ang bagong contractor noong Enero 1.

“These are very serious allegations, and we will send the previous contractor a letter asking for an explanation,” giit ng alkalde.

“Nevertheless, we are happy to announce that despite that glitch, our garbage collection has already returned to normal and there are no more pileups in major and secondary streets, and even inside subdivisions and communities,” ayon kay Olivarez.

Kaugnay nito ay pinasalamatan ni Mayor Olivarez ang 16 barangay chairperson sa kanilang suporta at kooperasyon na kaya agarang nasolusyunan ang problema.

Nakaranas ang lungsod ng tambak ng basura noong Pasko dahil sinimulan ng dating contractor ang pag-alis ng mga tauhan at trak base sa report at reklamong tinanggap ng City Environment and Natural Resources Office or CENRO.

“We were ready for an efficient and orderly transition in garbage hauling,” ayon sa mayor. “Unfortunately, there have been acts that are beyond our control, but we promise to look into this matter and find out who is really responsible.”