Jade Bornea kasado sa hari ng IBF junior bantamweight

AALAMIN ang isang purse bid para sa world title fight nina International Boxing Federation junior bantamweight champion Fernando Martinez at challenger Jade Bornea para sa mandatory title bout ng Argentinian ngayong taon.

Si Martinez ang humablot ng IBF titleng kababayang Pinoy ni Bornea na si Jerwin Ancajas via unanimous decision sa sa Estados Unidos nung Pebrero 2022, tumapos limang taon at siyam na ulit na pagtatanggol sa korona ng huli.

Ginanap naman ang kanilang rematch nung Oktubre 8 na natapos sa dominasyon din ni Martinez sa California. Nais ni Martinez ang unification bout, pero kailangang harapin pa sa mandatory defense si Bornea

“The Challenger’s failure to comply with this rule will result in the Championships Committee recognizing the next leading available contender as the mandatory challenger and moving the challenger to a position below #10 in the rankings for at least six months,” ayon kay IBF president Daryl Peoples. (Gerard Arce)