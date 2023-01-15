WebClick Tracer

Sunday, January 15, 2023

NEWS

Bayan Muna kabado kay Año bilang spy chief

Kabado si Bayan Muna chairperson Neri Colmenares sa pagkakatalaga ni Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. kay Eduardo Año bilang national security adviser.

Sinabi ni Colmenares na hindi dapat maging kumpiyansa si Marcos kay Año na isa sa mga heneral na itinalaga sa gabinete ni dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte.

“The human rights violations of these generals such as Eduardo Año goes back for decades and placing him as the national security adviser would mean that he would continue and escalate these human rights violations like red tagging, harassment, enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings against ordinary citizens and critics of the Marcos administration,” sabi ng dating kongresista.

Ayon kay Colmenares, nagpatuloy ang pagpatay sa ilalim ng war on drugs ng Duterte administration ng si Año ang kalihim ng Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

“We are calling on all freedom loving Filipinos to be very vigilant and defend our rights because the Duterte generals are back and that is a bad omen for civil liberties,” dagdag pa ni Colmenares. (Billy Begas)

This breaking news is brought to you by:
TNT ABante

Una sa Balita

