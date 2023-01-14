BOC niligwak smuggling ng 4K toneladang Thai sugar sa Batangas port

Nahadlangan ng Bureau of Customs (BOC) ang tangka sanang magpupuslit ng may 4,000 metrikong tonelada ng imported refined sugar mula sa Thailand, na nagkakahalaga ng P240 milyon.

Nabatid na nasabat ng composite team ng Customs Police Division-Enforcement and Security Service (CPD-ESS) at Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS), sa tulong ng Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessel DF-308 at crew nito, ang isang barko na naglalaman ng 80,000 bags ng imported sa asukal, sa bisinidad ng Bauan at Mabini, Batangas, kamakalawa.

Ang naturang nakumpiskang white refined sugar (Sun brand), na may net weight na 50 kilograms kada bag, ay naka-consigned sa Stone Int’l. Co. Ltd. mula sa shipper nito na The Thai Sugar Trading Corp..

“We are appalled at the audacity of these groups to continue with their activities despite the BOC’s intensified efforts lately to apprehend them. But thankfully, our team is just as relentless and tenacious to, once and for all, end such reprehensible acts,” ayon kay Customs Commissioner Yogi Filemon Ruiz.

Nag-ugat aniya ang operasyon matapos na makatanggap ng impormasyon ang mga awtoridad na ang VOI MV SUNWARD ay may lulang mga asukal, nang walang Notice of Arrival na inihain sa BOC.

Ibinahagi ni Customs Deputy Commissioner Juvymax Uy na kaagad nilang iprinoseso ang impormasyon hinggil sa naturang tangkang pagpupuslit ng asukal sa lalong madaling panahon, dahil batid nilang kritikal ito para sa mga Pinoy.

“We are well-aware that there is a buzz surrounding our operations lately because of the high prices of sugar, onions, and many others in the market. The initiatives of our field agents enable us to work together, yes; but more importantly, it shows also our desire to not only follow the directive of our President, but to work for the good of our people and protect them from this economic sabotage,” aniya.

Pagdating sa site, sumakay sa barko ang composite team at kinausap ang skipper nito na si Capt. Rosalito O. Lamoste, isang Visayan.

Sinabi umano nito na ang barko ay dumating dakong alas-5:00 ng hapon ng Huwebes, Enero 12, 2023.

Nagpalabas naman na si Batangas Port District Collector Rhea Gregorio ng kinakailangang Warrant of Seizure and Detention (WSD) laban sa barko at sa asukal na sakay nito.