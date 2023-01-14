Año bagong security adviser, Carlos kumalas

Pinangalanan na si dating Interior Secretary bilang bagong National Security Adviser ni Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr.

Nagtungo sa Malacañang si Año para sa oathtaking kaharap ang pangulo.

Si Año ay nagsilbing kalihim ng Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) ni dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte mula 2018 hanggang 2022.

Bago maging parte ng gabinete ay naging commanding general din si Año ng Philippine Army at naging chief of staff din ng Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Samantala, ang papalitan naman niyang si Prof. Clarita Carlos ay magiging miyembro ng Congressional Policy and Budget Research Department sa House of Representatives.

“I have realized that it is no longer politic to continue as NSA to the president and so, I have decided to migrate to another agency where my expertise on foreign, defense and security policy will be of use and I shall continue to help build a Better Philippines,” ayon sa inilabas na statement ni Carlos. (Ray Mark Patriarca)