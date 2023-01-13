Siya ang first ‘love’ ko Bea ‘nakipagbalikan’ kay Dennis

Sobrang excited na si Bea Alonzo sa reunion project nila ni Dennis Trillo. Ibang-iba na nga lang ngayon, dahil noon ay sa ABS-CBN 2 sila magkasama, at ngayon ay nasa bakuran na sila ng GMA-7.

Well, bongga nga ng partnership ng GMA at Viu Philippines, ha!

At mukhang hindi naman maninibago si Bea, dahil si Garlic Garci nga ang Head of Content Partnerships ng Viu Philippines.

“With GMA, Viu has found a partner that has a proud legacy of unique storytelling that truly knows how to touch and inspire its Filipino audiences all over the world,” sabi ni Garlic sa interview sa kanya ng GMA.

Si Bea naman, tuwang-tuwa na si Dennis ang napiling leading man niya sa Love Before Sunrise.

“I am beyond excited to embark on this journey with the Mr. Dennis Trillo who is a very talented actor and whom I’ve always admired.

“Ito yung balikan namin sa pagsasama.

“Trivia lang, dati siya ‘yung unang-una kong love team. Ito ‘yung reunion namin so this is very special and of course, it is such a beautiful material. I have been waiting for this,” masayang kuwento ni Bea sa GMA, na umaming nabasa na raw niya ang script ang namangha talaga siya.

Anyway, bukod kina Bea at Dennis, may show rin sina Bianca Umali, Ruru Madrid, ang ‘The Write One’.

Nasa contract signing nga pala sina GMA Network First Vice President for Public Affairs Nessa Valdellon, GMA Network Senior Vice President for Entertainment Lilybeth Rasonable, and Viu Philippines Deputy General Manager Vinchi Sy-Quia.

Julie Anne, Andrea, Miguel, David magsasabog ng ligaya sa Sinulog

Siyanga pala, siguradong magi-enjoy ang mga fan sa Cebu dahil paparada nga sa Sinulog Festival ang mga artista ng “Maria Clara at Ibarra” at “Voltes V: Legacy”.

Ngayong Friday (Jan. 13) nga ay inaliw na nina Julie Anne San Jose, Juancho Triviño, David Licauco, Andrea Torres ang mga fan sa Kapuso Mall Show sa Ayala Center Cebu.

At ngayonog Sabado (Jan. 14) naman ay magbu-volt-in ang lahat dahil live na live na makakasama nila ang mga bida ng “Voltes V: Legacy” na sina Miguel Tanfelix, Ysabel Ortega, Radson Flores, Matt Lozano, Raphael Landicho sa Ayala Malls Central Bloc at 4 PM, and at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu afterwards at 6 PM.

At sa Jan. 15, sina Miguel, Ysabel, Radson, Matt, Raphael will further brighten the Sinulog Grand Parade as they board the Kapuso Float.

Mapapanood din ang Sinulog Festival Grand Parade at SRP, Cebu City via the “Pit Senyor! The GMA Regional TV Special Coverage” airing at 10 a.m. on GMA’s Central and Eastern Visayas channels.

Netizens can likewise watch the livestream of “Pit Senyor: The GMA Regional TV Special Coverage” from 10 AM to 6 PM on GMA Regional TV’s Facebook page and Twitter account (@gmaregionaltv) as well as its official website www.gmaregionaltv.com.