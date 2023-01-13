Deniece bigong ibalik sa kulungan si Vhong

Binasura ng Taguig court ang sinampang motion for consideration ni Deniece Cornejo laban sa pag-grant ng korte sa pagpiyansa ng It’s Showtime host and comedian na si Vhong Navarro.

Lumabas ang order ni Judge Loralie Cruz Datahan noong Huwebes sa Taguig Regional Trial Court, Branch 69. Heto ang nilalaman ng order:

“There was no conformity from the public prosecutor when she filed her motion for reconsideration. Citing the Rules of Court and a Supreme Court decision, the RTC stressed that it is required for criminal actions to be prosecuted under the direction and control of a public prosecutor. For failing to comply with the rule, the RTC denied Cornejo’s motion for lack of merit.”

December 6, 2022 noong payagang mag-post bail ang 45-year old na si Vhong pagkatapos ng dalawang buwang na-detain sa National Bureau of Investigation at ma-transfer sa Taguig City Jail ng dalawang linggo.

Sa pag-grant ng bail plea kay Navarro, ayon sa Taguig court: “The complainant’s credibility is the single most important issue in the prosecution of a rape case. The inconsistencies in Cornejo’s affidavits, according to the court, were also too material to ignore.” (Ruel Mendoza)