BOC nasabat P23.8M smuggled asukal sa MICP

Kinumpiska ng mga tauhan ng Bureau of Customs (BOC) ang may P23,847,000 halaga ng smuggled imported refined sugar mula Hong Kong na nadiskubre nila mula sa Manila International Container Port (MICP).

Sa gitna ito ng pinaigting na kampanya ng ahensiya laban sa smuggling ng agricultural products.

Nabatid na ang shipment ay orihinal na idineklara na naglalaman ng mga insulators, surge arrester, slipper outsoles at Styrene Butadiene rubber mula sa Hong Kong, na naka-consigned sa Burias Jang Consumer Goods Trading.

Gayunman, matapos ang 100% na physical examination noong Enero 11, 2023, nadiskubre ng mga examiners na refined sugar

(MTRL PHOL – Thailand at GULA EPX PRAI BRAND – Malaysia) pala ang mga ito, na nagkakahalaga ng P23,847,000.

Dismayado si Customs Commissioner Yogi Filemon Ruiz sa patuloy na pagtatangka ng mga smugglers na magpuslit ng mga undeclared agricultural products sa bansa.

Pinuri naman niya ang teamwork ng iba pang government agencies upang mahadlangan ang masamang tangka ng mga ito.

“Our targeted examinations and close work with the DA (Department of Agriculture) and their attached agencies yielded significant quantities of smuggled agricultural products these recent months and helped protect Philippines agriculture from the economic impact that smuggling carries,” anang commissioner.

Nabatid na nagsimula ang operasyon noong Disyembre 2, 2022 matapos na hilingin ng Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service-MICP (CIIS-MICP) sa ilalim ni Intelligence Officer 3 Alvin Enciso ang paglalabas ng Alert Order (AO) sa shipment na naka-consigned sa Burias Jang Consumer Goods Trading.

Inilabas naman ni Office of District Collector – MICP ang AO noong December 6, 2022 base sa impormasyon na ang shipment ay hinihinalang naglalaman ng agricultural products, misdeclared at undeclared items.

“These past months, the agency has faced a significant amount of attempts to traffic prohibited items, including agricultural products, into the country despite the work being done by our dedicated team. Smuggling these items is a serious offense but these recent operations by the bureau demonstrate the lengths smugglers will go for their own financial gain,” ani Customs Deputy Commissioner Juvymax Uy.

Para naman kay CIIS Director Jeoffrey Tacio, ang paggamit ng multiple law enforcement tools ay nakatulong sa mga Custom officers para mapatigil ang mga naturang ‘horrible acts.’

“Their vigilance and attention to detail led to this significant seizure. We will definitely look at working with agencies more to bring these perpetrators to justice,” aniya.

Ang mga opisyal mula sa Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), sa pangunguna ni Director General Moro Virgilio Lazo, ay nasa site rin para sa inspeksiyon matapos ang derogatory information na umabot sa dalawang ahensiya, na may posibilidad na magpuslit ng ilegal na droga sa shipment.

Ang shipment ay sumasailalim na sa PDEA K9 paneling at small baggage xray.

Bukod sa PDEA officials, BOC-CIIS officials, sa pangunguna nina Tacio at Enciso, at Customs examiner, nagsilbi ring saksi sa operasyon ang mga kinatawan ng Enforcement Security Service (ESS), DA – Task Force BBM, at Chamber of Customs Brokers, Inc. (CCBI).

Ang consignee ay posibleng maharap sa mga kasong paglabag sa Sec. 1400 (misdeclaration in goods declaration) in relation to Sec. 1113 (property subject to seizure and forfeiture) ng CMTA.