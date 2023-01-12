P153M smuggled sibuyas nadiskubre ng BOC sa MICP

Aabot sa P153,615,000 ang halaga ng mga smuggled na sariwang pula at puting sibuyas, ang nadiskubre ng mga tauhan ng Bureau of Customs (BOC) sa isinagawang spot-check examination sa ilang containers sa Manila International Container Port (MICP) kamakalawa.

Ang shipment na pawang mula sa China at naka-consigned sa Seaster Consumer Goods Trading, ay orihinal na idineklara na naglalaman ng mga fishballs.

Gayunman, matapos ang masusing eksaminasyon sa pitong containers ng Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS)-MICP, natuklasang dalawa sa mga containers ang naglalaman ng undeclared fresh white onions habang lima ang naglalaman naman ng fresh red onions.

Kaagad namang inirekomenda ni CIIS-MICP chief Alvin Enciso ang paglalabas ng Warrant of Seizure and Detention (WSD) sa mga shipment, habang ang consignee naman nito ay inaasahang mahaharap sa mga kasong kriminal.

Ayon kay Customs Commissioner Yogi Filemon Ruiz, ang kanilang ongoing intensified operation laban sa agricultural smuggling ay bahagi ng pagsusumikap ng ahensiya na matugunan ang direktiba ni Pang. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., gayundin ang pagtiyak sa publiko na ang BOC ay nananatiling ‘on top of the situation.’

“We are fully aware of the woes of our kababayans because of the prices of goods, particularly fresh onions. We are taking extra steps to make sure these perpetrators are brought to justice and free our markets from illegally sourced and imported products that could further impact the agricultural sector,” dagdag pa niya.

Binigyang-diin naman ni Customs Deputy Commissioner Juvymax Uy ang kahalagahan sa administrasyong Marcos, sa ahensiya, at sa publiko, na mahuli ang mga naturang tiwaling grupo.

“We are not blind to what the people want. They want justice to be served, and that’s what we are doing here. We have a unique perspective of seeing what and how these groups operate, so we want to assure the public that we are investing in the right tools and with the right partners to bring that goal to fruition,” aniya pa.

Ibinahagi naman ni CIIS Director Jeoffrey Tacio na ang spot-examination ng mga containers ay naging posible matapos silang makatanggap ng impormasyon na ang mga ito ay naglalaman ng agricultural products at misdeclared at undeclared items.

“Again, it is only through the proper collaboration and coordination with different government agencies that our team was able to operate successfully. This is what partnership can do—catch multimillions worth of smuggled items these players are bringing into our markets,” aniya.

Ang lahat ng shipment ay dumating sa bansa noong Nobyembre 16, 2022 habang ang request para sa beripikasyon ng mga containers ay isinagawa noong Nobyembre 18, 2022.

Ang eksaminasyon ay sinaksihan ng mga kinatawan ng Department of Agriculture (DA), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI), Assessment and Operations Coordinating Group (AOCG), Enforcement Security Service (ESS), Customs Anti-Illegal Drug Task Force (CAIDTF), at Chamber of Customs Brokers, Inc. (CCBI).