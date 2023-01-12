Murang tubig ilalarga ng SMC

Inanunsyo ng San Miguel Corporation (SMC) sa pamamagitan ng Luzon Clean Water Development Corp. (LCWDC) na magiging available na sa publiko pagsapit ng 2025 ang malinis at abot-kayang presyo ng tubig sa marami pang residente ng Bulacan.

Ang tubig na manggagaling sa Angat reservoir ay pakikinabangan ng 350,000 kabahayan sa Bulacan sa panimula ng implementasyon ng Stage 3A ng Bulacan Bulk Water Supply Project (BBWSP) na sumasakop sa mga water district ng Baliwag, Norzagaray, Hagonoy, Pandi, San Ildefonso, San Miguel at San Rafael.

Ang LCWDC ang kasalukuyang nagsusuplay ng bulk water sa 13 water districts sa Bulacan at siya namang pinamamahagi sa 220,000 kabahayan ng mga siyudad at munisipalidad ng Balagtas, Bocaue, Marilao, Meycaua¬yan, Obando, San Jose del Monte, Bulakan, Calumpit, Guiginto, Malolos, Paombong, Plaridel at Sta. Maria.

Ang LCWDC ang nagbibigay ng tubig sa mga Bulacan water district sa halagang P9.66 per cubic meter o wala pang 1 sentimo kada litro, pinakamababa sa buong bansa.

“With the growing population in the province, we expect a greater demand for water in the coming years. As such, our BBWSP teams are working double time to further expand our coverage areas to allow more households to benefit from reliable, affordable, clean, and potable supply of water. We still have a long way to go given the delays brought about by the pandemic, but with the support of local government units, water districts, and the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System, we are confident we can meet our targets on time,” wika ni SMC President at CEO Ramon S. Ang.