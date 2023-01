Anna Kendrick nabaliw sa lalake

Naging bukas na pag-usapan ng Pitch Perfect star na si Anna Kendrick ang tungkol sa pinagdaanan niyang struggle sa kanyang mental health dala ng kanyang emotionally abusive relationship.

Hindi pinangalanan ni Anna kung sino ang ex-boyfriend niya na naging dahilan ng pagkakaroon niya ng buhay na halos ikabaliw niya.

“I was living with someone who I thought was for all intents and purposes my husband. However, I felt like I was living with a stranger. There was an inherent thing of me being so rejectable that this person who loved me very deeply for six years, it suddenly occurred to him, how awful I was or something. The shame, that lingers much longer.”

Dahil dito ay nagdesisyon na magpahinga muna sa pag-arte si Anna at magpatingin sa isang therapist.

“I started seeing two therapists a week and I started trying to learn to meditate and I got into Al-Anon and all of these things ended up being very wonderful things for me in the long run, but initially went into them thinking, ‘Tell me how to stop being crazy. Tell me how to stop feeling anything.'” (Ruel Mendoza)