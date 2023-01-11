‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ humakot: Michelle Yeoh, Colin Farrell big winner sa Golden Globes

Muling bumalik ang ningning ng Golden Globe Awards sa kanyang 80th year pagkatapos na di ito nagkaroon ng live awards night noong nakaraang taon.

Hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, ginanap ang ng live ang Golden Globes sa Beverly Hill Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Muling bumalik sa red carpet ang mga celebrities at present halos lahat ng winners.

Big winner sa film category ang The Banshees of Inisherin na nakapanalo ng tatlong awards. Sa TV category naman ang comedy series na Abbott Elementary ay nagwagi ng tatlong awards.

Heto na ang mga nagwagi:

Best Picture, Drama: The Fabelmans

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Director, Motion Picture: Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Best Screenplay: The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language: Argentina, 1985

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama: Cate Blanchett (Tár)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama: Austin Butler (Elvis)

Best Motion Picture, Animated: (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Best Original Song, Motion Picture: “Naatu Naatu,” “RRR”

Best Original Score, Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz (Babylon)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best TV Series, Drama: House of the Dragon

Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Abbott Elementary

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Drama: Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for TV: The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a TV Movie: Evan Peters (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a TV Movie: Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a TV Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie: Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a TV Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie: Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a TV Musical, Comedy or Drama Series: Julia Garner (Ozark)

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama: Zendaya (Euphoria)

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a TV Musical, Comedy or Drama Series: Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Cecil B. DeMille Award: Eddie Murphy. (Ruel Mendoza)